Woman walking with her two children robbed by man who injured her and took her phone in Portsmouth

A vicious man robbed a woman who was walking down the street with her two children.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read

The victim, a female in her 30s, was traveling down River’s Street in Somers Town when she was accosted by a stranger. A man ran towards the trio outside Edgbaston House at roughly 4.30pm on Thursday (July 27).

The female’s phone went flying after the male barged into her. After picking up her phone, the woman was attacked and had the device ripped from her clutches.

The robbery happened outside Edgbaston House in Somer's Town. Picture: Google Street View.The robbery happened outside Edgbaston House in Somer's Town. Picture: Google Street View.
She was injured while her children were present. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As they were walking past Edgebaston House an unknown man ran towards them, knocking her phone out of her hand.

“Once she picked up her phone, the man then grabbed her wrist and twisted her arm before taking the phone and running off toward Kings Church. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.”

Officers are searching for the culprit and have released a description of them. The force added: “The suspect is described as being a white man, around 6ft tall with a slim build, with short curly brown hair.

"He was wearing a grey long sleeved top, caramel coloured trousers, a black backpack, and black trainers with an ‘S’ on them. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or mobile phone footage that could assist us?

"If you have any information please call 101 with reference 44230302469.” Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.