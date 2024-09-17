Holland & Barrett: Two women chased by police and arrested for stealing protein powder in Gosport
Officers initially saw the pair in Mumby Road last Wednesday (September 11). Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the pair were “known to shoplift” and ran away when they spotted officers.
“When the officers tried to engage with them they took evasive action but were soon caught up with and found to be in possession of items stolen from a shop on the High Street,” the force said. “The theft was confirmed by one of our PCSO’s who had just been to the shop and had had the theft reported to them.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said protein power worth £60 was stolen from Holland & Barrett in Gosport High Street. She added that a 28-year-old woman and 57-year-old woman from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of theft.
“They have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue,” she added.