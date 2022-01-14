Roger and Christine Barton, aged 76 and 75, of High Street, Selborne, were pronounced dead at the scene of a three car collision on the B3006 Selborne Road near Alton last Friday.

Emergency services were called at 3.23pm on January 7 to reports of a crash involving a silver Mazda 2 Tamura, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger and Christine Barton. Picture: Family handout via Hampshire Constabulary

The family of Mr and Mrs Barton have now released a tribute to them.

They said: ‘Roger and Christine Barton lived very happily in Selborne for the last 30 years.

‘They were wonderful caring parents to Robin, Georgina and Sophie and much adored grandparents to Freddie, Matilda and Ava.

‘We are especially grateful to all the emergency services personnel for their time, professionalism and respect shown to our parents in what must have been a very challenging situation for them.’

Officers continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision, and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist them.

DS Mark Furse said: ‘I want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

‘Our thoughts are with Roger and Christine's family at this tragic time, and we want to ensure they are able to understand the couple's final moments.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220008042, or you can submit information online by going here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron