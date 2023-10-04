Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday 28 September to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Gosport Road. The pedestrian was crossing the road near the roundabout with Old Gosport Road at the time of the crash and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she has since sadly passed away.

READ NOW: Scaffolding incident update

The woman who died has now been named as Isabelle Horton, 81, from Fareham. Her family said in a tribute: “Our mum was a wonderful woman who adored her family. She was funny, kind and loved to laugh. We will choose to remember the good times. She will be missed by so many people. Our thanks go to the emergency services and the people who stopped to help.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabelle Horton died following the crash on the Gosport Road, Fareham, on September 28. Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Locks Heath, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the collision are still keen to hear from anyone with information, which may assist their enquiries. “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a small, light coloured car who may have seen Mrs Horton immediately prior to crossing the road,” a statement said.

If you saw the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, contact 101 quoting the reference 44230396948.