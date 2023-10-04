“Wonderful” Fareham woman left in critical condition after being struck by car has now died, police confirm
Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday 28 September to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Gosport Road. The pedestrian was crossing the road near the roundabout with Old Gosport Road at the time of the crash and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she has since sadly passed away.
The woman who died has now been named as Isabelle Horton, 81, from Fareham. Her family said in a tribute: “Our mum was a wonderful woman who adored her family. She was funny, kind and loved to laugh. We will choose to remember the good times. She will be missed by so many people. Our thanks go to the emergency services and the people who stopped to help.”
The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Locks Heath, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.
Officers investigating the collision are still keen to hear from anyone with information, which may assist their enquiries. “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a small, light coloured car who may have seen Mrs Horton immediately prior to crossing the road,” a statement said.
At the time of the incident, inspector Matt Moss, the force incident manager, felt compelled to address the public over false social media posts someone had died.
If you saw the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, contact 101 quoting the reference 44230396948.
Alternatively, you can submit information via our website, by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/