Man charged with murder following fatal assault in Chichester pub
Police have charged Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, with murder after an assault in The Dolphin & Anchor in West Street on Thursday, June 20.
A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the police and paramedics. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Egan remains in custody and is set to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24. A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail. Police are still searching for a third man who is suspected of affray. They have identified the man and efforts are ongoing to bring him in to custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.
“We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening. If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, you can upload it directly to our Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F74-PO2
“Alternatively, you can report online, via 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”