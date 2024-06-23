Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal assault in Chichester where the man died at the scene.

Police have charged Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, with murder after an assault in The Dolphin & Anchor in West Street on Thursday, June 20.

A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the police and paramedics. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening. If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, you can upload it directly to our Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F74-PO2