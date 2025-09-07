Young man "brazenly smoking a cannabis joint" while driving arrested by officer patrolling on unmarked motorbike
Unmarked police have taken to Facebook after making an arrest yesterday (September 6) while patrolling in Fareham and Gosport.
The eagle eyed officer spotted a ‘selfish’ young man driving while ‘brazenly’ smoking cannabis that was not for medicinal purposes.
After pulling the driver over, he was arrested and a blood sample was obtained, where officers will now wait for the results.
The Facebook post said: “He was a drug driver, brazenly smoking a cannabis joint whilst driving. Let’s be clear: This was not medicinal use.
“This was not harmless. This was a selfish drug user putting every other road user and pedestrian at risk.
“Oh – and there was also a warrant out for his arrest. He’ll be put before the first court on Monday, having spent the weekend with us.”