Police have arrested a ‘selfish’ man after spotting him ‘brazenly’ driving while smoking a joint.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unmarked police have taken to Facebook after making an arrest yesterday (September 6) while patrolling in Fareham and Gosport.

The eagle eyed officer spotted a ‘selfish’ young man driving while ‘brazenly’ smoking cannabis that was not for medicinal purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101 (stock image). Image: Pacemaker

After pulling the driver over, he was arrested and a blood sample was obtained, where officers will now wait for the results.

“This was not harmless. This was a selfish drug user putting every other road user and pedestrian at risk.

“Oh – and there was also a warrant out for his arrest. He’ll be put before the first court on Monday, having spent the weekend with us.”