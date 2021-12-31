Young moped rider hospitalised with broken leg after being hit by a car in Hayling Island
A YOUNG moped rider has been hospitalised after being hit by a car in Hayling Island.
The 20-year-old man suffered a broken leg after colliding with a blue Nissan Note on Langstone Road.
He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
The crash, involving the rider of a black Peugeot Speedfighter, took place outside the entrance of the Billy Trail car park on Wednesday afternoon.
Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.
Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the crash, or the moments leading up to it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210518769, or to submit a crime form online here.