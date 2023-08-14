The family of the man is being supported by specialist officers. Picture: Google Street View

The motorcyclist, 19, was involving in a crash in the early hours at 4.49am. The male was rushed to hospital but passed away shortly afterwards.

Specialist officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are supporting the family. The force said the crash happened in Portswood Road, Southampton.

They added: “Police were called at 4.49am today (Monday, August 14) to a road traffic collision on Portswood Road involving a motorbike and a number of parked vehicles. The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

"His family are being supported by specialist officers. Police investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230327533.