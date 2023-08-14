News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Young motorcyclist dies in hospital after Hampshire collision involving parked cars in early hours

A young man has died in hospital following a nasty collision this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
The family of the man is being supported by specialist officers. Picture: Google Street ViewThe family of the man is being supported by specialist officers. Picture: Google Street View
The family of the man is being supported by specialist officers. Picture: Google Street View

The motorcyclist, 19, was involving in a crash in the early hours at 4.49am. The male was rushed to hospital but passed away shortly afterwards.

Specialist officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are supporting the family. The force said the crash happened in Portswood Road, Southampton.

NOW READ: Man, 20, attacked in Southsea

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “Police were called at 4.49am today (Monday, August 14) to a road traffic collision on Portswood Road involving a motorbike and a number of parked vehicles. The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Most Popular

"His family are being supported by specialist officers. Police investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230327533.

Information can also be submitted online via the police website.