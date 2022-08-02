Officers responded just before 11pm on Friday to reports of the assault.

The woman was attacked outside The Squirrels antique shop on New Street, Basingstoke.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘She had been punched to the ground and knocked unconscious.

‘She sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.’

The police report an officer was also assaulted at the scene – sustaining a minor injury as a result.

So far, a 23-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a person and causing actual bodily harm.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have more information regarding what happened.

He has been released on conditional bail amid ongoing police enquiries.

‘Officers believe there were people in the area that may have seen the incident,’ Hampshire police added.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

‘Do you have any CCTV images or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number 44220306138.

‘Alternatively, go online and submit information via our website.’

