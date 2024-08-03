Crowds gathered at Guildhall Square this morning from 10am, with counter demonstrators also making their voices known. Officers were present at the scene to keep order.

Dozens of people were seen carrying England flags and St George’s crosses. Several people gave speeches on the Guildhall steps, including Reform UK candidate for Portsmouth North Melvyn Todd.

Among those present were members of the Youth Alliance, which have held a presence at demonstrations across the country today and week. Hope Not Hate, an organisation which gathers information on right-wing groups, said individuals have joined anti-immigration marches. One of their slogans is “Unite the right”. The activists, who covered their faces, were holding a flag on the steps of the Guildhall which said “Save British Youth, Christ Is King, Stop Mass Immigration”. There is no indication that all the protestors who attended belong to such groups.

The News understands that heated verbal exchanges were held between counter-demonstrators and the protestors, as well as shouting between individuals and police officers. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said “no incidents have been raised from the protest in Portsmouth this morning”. Flowers and toys were laid on the Guildhall Square steps in memory of Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine – the three girls killed at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Merseyside.

Slogans on banners and on placards read “Save our Children” and “Stop Knife Crime” among others. Others contained anti-immigration sentiment such as “Stop The Boats”. Other gatherings across the UK have turned violent, with people clashing with police in Hull, Leeds and elsewhere.

