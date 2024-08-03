Protestors gathered at Guildhall Square this morning alongside planned demonstrations across the country after three children were killed in Southport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large gathering formed in the city centre at 10am. One poster shared on social media, advertising the city centre protest, said: “We call on British patriots, stand with us, stop the boats, save our kids.” Some attendees performed speeches to the crowd, including Reform UK candidate for Portsmouth North Melvyn Todd. Another gathering, shared on social media, called for people to gather at Foxes Forest Car Park in Hilsea. The News understands that officers have been at the scene for over an hour, with no individuals attending - believing it to be a decoy.

One eyewitness said a counter demonstration formed, with verbal exchanges taking place between both groups and one chase taking place. Pictures show some individuals a holding flag with the slogan “Save British youth, Christ is king and stop mass immigration”. It is branded by the Youth Alliance, a far-right nationalist group.

Catch Up On Further Reporting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placards and flowers were laid on the steps, with messages such as “save our children” and “Starm scum”, referring to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said “no incidents have been raised from the protest in Portsmouth this morning”.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said patrol plans are being reviewed throughout the day to ensure officers are in the right places to reassure residents. “This is all part of our local policing model, where we are able to respond quickly to the needs of our communities,” he added.

Protest at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, following the killings of three children in Southport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-35) | Chris Moorhouse

Demonstrators gathered at Guildhall Square this morning after three children were killed in Southport. Picture: Joe Ward. | Joe Ward

Protestors at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-32) | Chris Moorhouse

“Our role is to protect people’s lawful right to protest, while also preventing serious disorder and disruption to the local community. This is what happened on Wednesday evening and our specialist teams, who are very experienced in policing protests and managing that balance, were able to take swift and decisive action when a small number of people began committing criminal offences.

“It is totally unacceptable to turn that lawful right into criminal acts and this will not be tolerated in Hampshire and Isle of Wight. As we have shown this week, we will take action against those who commit criminal offences, using all investigative tactics available to us. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those who choose to act outside of the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counter demonstrators attended to voice their opinions as protestors gathered at Guildhall Square. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-12) | Chris Moorhouse

Some of the protestors held anti-immigration sentiments and displayed them on the Guildhall steps. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-43) | Chris Moorhouse

Flowers and placards lefts on the Guildhall steps to honour the three victims killed in Southport. Some messages contained anti-immigration slogans and called prime minister Sir Keir Starmer "scum". Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-39) | Chris Moorhouse

Violence broke out at in Aldershot this week, with people throwing objects and shouting racist abuse outside a hotel housing migrants. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a minority of the 200 people who gathered outside the Potters International Hotel became involved in the disruption on Wednesday evening. Eight people are being sought by officers in connection to the incident, with one already being identified.

Demonstrations also turned ugly in Sunderland yesterday, with officers being attacked and a police station being set on fire. Protests were initially held in Southport, with violence disrupting a vigil for the three children killed in a knife attack in the town. The BBC reports that far-right activists have had a hand in organising many of the protests this week, with police forces identifying the English Defence League (EDL) as a major factor. People associated themselves with the group on social media despite it being disbanded. It is unclear whether organised far-right activism played a role in the Portsmouth protests, although members of the Youth Alliance were present.

Protest at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-28) | Chris Moorhouse

The demonstration at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth this morning after three children were stabbed in Southport. Picture: Joe Ward | Joe Ward

Why are people protesting?

Demonstrations started after three children were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday. Two of the girls, Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, were pronounced dead shortly after the incident, while Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, died during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a curved kitchen knife. The Cardiff-born teenager was named following a decision from Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC. He is due to turn 18 this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in the town on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town which led to 53 police officers and eight dogs being injured. Eight people have since been arrested.