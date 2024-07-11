Yobs hurl eggs at people, buildings and vehicles in Portsmouth as police take action

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:39 BST
Feckless youths have been throwing eggs at members of the public and buildings.

Police said there have been community tensions in the Buckland area of Portsmouth. Patrols have increased as a result of the yobs, who have also been hurling eggs at vehicles.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “We became aware of community tensions over concerns that youths were causing dangers to road users and other members of public by throwing eggs at vehicles, people, businesses and houses.

“We have dealt with this by speaking to residents over their concerns, increasing visibility in the area and speaking to parents of those identified as responsible.” The force added that a child was found with an egg following a stop and search, which was promptly confiscated.

They said officers saw youths throw food items at a window and caught part of the group involved. Police made them apologise to the resident and clean their window. “We also educated the youths on the potential consequences that targeting people in this way can cause,” they added.

