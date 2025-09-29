1 . Luna - four-year-old Shar-Pei

Luna is bright and active girl looking for owners who can appreciate 'the quirky and funny character that she is'. The RSPCA said she often makes everyone at the centre laugh, and can be very goofy. She'd be best living in an adult-only home or with older secondary children. She is very clean in the home and is crate trained. Typical of her breed, Luna comes with a list of known allergies. This will need to be carefully managed in the home as she is also a scrounger and will try to find snacks, the RSPCA said. She can be reactive on the lead and shows no interest in making canine friends. In her new home, she would benefit from positive, reward-based training. Photo: RSPCA