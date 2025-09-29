In 2021 the RSPCA cruelty line received 1,081,018 calls from members of the public which is the equivalent of receiving a call every 30 seconds.
Take a look at a gallery consisting of 17 darling pictures of dogs currently at the Stubbington Ark:
1. Luna - four-year-old Shar-Pei
Luna is bright and active girl looking for owners who can appreciate 'the quirky and funny character that she is'. The RSPCA said she often makes everyone at the centre laugh, and can be very goofy. She'd be best living in an adult-only home or with older secondary children. She is very clean in the home and is crate trained. Typical of her breed, Luna comes with a list of known allergies. This will need to be carefully managed in the home as she is also a scrounger and will try to find snacks, the RSPCA said. She can be reactive on the lead and shows no interest in making canine friends. In her new home, she would benefit from positive, reward-based training. Photo: RSPCA
2. Luna, Shar-Pei
Luna has been in foster and has been described to be a very lovely and sweet girl who has been easy to care for and very affectionate. She is very friendly with most people although can be a little unsure of men on occasion. | RSPCA
3. Luna, Shar-Pei
This gorgeous four-year-old dog is looking for a loving home. | RSPCA
4. Flint, Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle
Flint is a seven-month-old Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle who is looking for his forever home after a rough start to life. | RSPCA