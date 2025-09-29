17 darling pictures of charming dogs currently at the Stubbington Ark looking for forever homes

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:21 BST

If you’ve been considering adopting a dog, look no further.

The Stubbington Ark takes in hundreds of animals every year, with its dedicated team working round the clock to track down loving homes for its adorable animals.

In 2021 the RSPCA cruelty line received 1,081,018 calls from members of the public which is the equivalent of receiving a call every 30 seconds.

The Stubbington Ark, in Ranvilles Lane, is an independent branch of the RSPCA - for more information, click here.

Take a look at a gallery consisting of 17 darling pictures of dogs currently at the Stubbington Ark:

Luna is bright and active girl looking for owners who can appreciate 'the quirky and funny character that she is'. The RSPCA said she often makes everyone at the centre laugh, and can be very goofy. She'd be best living in an adult-only home or with older secondary children. She is very clean in the home and is crate trained. Typical of her breed, Luna comes with a list of known allergies. This will need to be carefully managed in the home as she is also a scrounger and will try to find snacks, the RSPCA said. She can be reactive on the lead and shows no interest in making canine friends. In her new home, she would benefit from positive, reward-based training.

1. Luna - four-year-old Shar-Pei

Luna is bright and active girl looking for owners who can appreciate 'the quirky and funny character that she is'. The RSPCA said she often makes everyone at the centre laugh, and can be very goofy. She'd be best living in an adult-only home or with older secondary children. She is very clean in the home and is crate trained. Typical of her breed, Luna comes with a list of known allergies. This will need to be carefully managed in the home as she is also a scrounger and will try to find snacks, the RSPCA said. She can be reactive on the lead and shows no interest in making canine friends. In her new home, she would benefit from positive, reward-based training. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Luna has been in foster and has been described to be a very lovely and sweet girl who has been easy to care for and very affectionate. She is very friendly with most people although can be a little unsure of men on occasion.

2. Luna, Shar-Pei

Luna has been in foster and has been described to be a very lovely and sweet girl who has been easy to care for and very affectionate. She is very friendly with most people although can be a little unsure of men on occasion. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
This gorgeous four-year-old dog is looking for a loving home.

3. Luna, Shar-Pei

This gorgeous four-year-old dog is looking for a loving home. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Flint is a seven-month-old Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle who is looking for his forever home after a rough start to life.

4. Flint, Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle

Flint is a seven-month-old Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle who is looking for his forever home after a rough start to life. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthDogs
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice