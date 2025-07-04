26 priceless pictures of adorable rescue dogs at The Stubbington Ark searching for a loving home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:01 BST

Thousands of precious pups end up at rescue centers every year.

The Stubbington Ark takes in hundreds of animals every year and the dedicated team work tirelessly to ensure that they all find their forever home.

Karen Macklin, branch manager at The Stubbington Ark previously said: "Rehoming a rescue dog is a very rewarding experience. We have many dogs currently looking for their forever family.

“The dogs in our centre have all been vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. They would also have had training, and if needed we offer training support for three months post adoption.

“If you are looking for a new canine family member, why not consider looking at your local animal centre - and help give a rescue dog a second chance at life."

Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant'. He will need a large home and garden that is fully secured.

1. Hendrix - Great Dane

Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant'. He will need a large home and garden that is fully secured. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant who has done really well in building his confidence since arriving at the Ark.' He struggles with struggles with separation anxiety and will howl when left.

2. Hendrix - Great Dane

Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant who has done really well in building his confidence since arriving at the Ark.' He struggles with struggles with separation anxiety and will howl when left. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant who has done really well in building his confidence since arriving at the Ark.'

3. Hendrix - Great Dane

Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant who has done really well in building his confidence since arriving at the Ark.' | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant'. He will need a large home and garden that is fully secured.

4. Hendrix - Great Dane

Hendrix is a four-year-old Great Dane and he has been described as a 'gentle giant'. He will need a large home and garden that is fully secured. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireRSPCAPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice