The Stubbington Ark takes in hundreds of animals every year and the dedicated team work tirelessly to ensure that they all find their forever home.
Karen Macklin, branch manager at The Stubbington Ark previously said: "Rehoming a rescue dog is a very rewarding experience. We have many dogs currently looking for their forever family.
“The dogs in our centre have all been vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. They would also have had training, and if needed we offer training support for three months post adoption.
“If you are looking for a new canine family member, why not consider looking at your local animal centre - and help give a rescue dog a second chance at life."
