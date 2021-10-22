19 amazing Royal Navy images from the Peregrine Trophy 2021

4. Peregrine Trophy 2021

Joshua Penfield, an able seaman specialist looks out over Portsmouth. HMS Prince of Wales has returned to sea for a spell of testing and trialling, following an extended period alongside conducting maintenance and installing new, cutting-edge capabilities. HMS Prince of Wales is the most capable and powerful surface warship ever built for the Royal Navy and will be a future flagship for the next 50 years. The 73,000 tonnes ship and her crew will then proceed to the South West cost to conduct a period of Basic Operational Sea Training to test ship and crew capabilities. The intense operational training enables - Availability, Sustainability and Lethality of HMS Prince of Wales. The Ship’s Company are crucial to the successful operation of the ship and training and trials are essential in ensuring that HMS Prince of Wales is the cornerstone of a Modern, Ready and Global Navy for a Global Britain

Photo: LPHOT MARK JOHNSON