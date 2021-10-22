19 amazing Royal Navy images from the Peregrine Trophy 2021

The Peregrine Trophy awards recognise the skill, professionalism and dedication of the small group of specialists – who join the Navy in other trades, including Royal Marines commandos, but chose to re-train as full-time photographers/camera operators.
Over the past 12 months, Royal Navy photographers have captured the activities and actions of sailors and Royal Marines from the Arctic to both sides of the Pacific, as well as the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and the Gulf.
1. Peregrine Trophy 2021
HMS Tamar conducted sea boat exercises at anchor in Portland today as part of routine training in order to sustain operational capability whilst at sea. HMS Tamar is the Royal Navy's newest Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel.
Photo: LPhot Alex Ceolin
2. Peregrine Trophy 2021
Family and Friends gather to wave off loved ones aboard Type 23 Frigate, HMS Kent,
departing HMNB Portsmouth at the start of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21 deployment. Picture: Shaun Roster
Photo: Shaun Roster
3. Peregrine Trophy 2021
Pictured: Royal Navy Mechanical Engineer Benedicta Baidoo in her element.
HMS Prince of Wales has returned to sea for a spell of testing and trialling, following several months of maintenance and installing key equipment. HMS Prince of Wales is most capable and powerful surface warship ever built for the Royal Navy and will be a future flagship for the next 50 years. The 73,000 tonnes ship and her crew will then proceed to the South West cost to conduct a period of Basic Operational Sea Training to test ship and crew capabilities. The intense operational training enables - Availability, Sustainability and Lethality of HMS Prince of Wales. The Ships Company are crucial to the successful operation of the ship and training and trials are essential in ensuring that HMS Prince of Wales is the cornerstone of a Modern, Ready and Global Navy for a Global Britain.
Photo: LPhot Finn Hutchins
4. Peregrine Trophy 2021
Joshua Penfield, an able seaman specialist looks out over Portsmouth.
HMS Prince of Wales has returned to sea for a spell of testing and trialling, following an extended period alongside conducting maintenance and installing new, cutting-edge capabilities. HMS Prince of Wales is the most capable and powerful surface warship ever built for the Royal Navy and will be a future flagship for the next 50 years. The 73,000 tonnes ship and her crew will then proceed to the South West cost to conduct a period of Basic Operational Sea Training to test ship and crew capabilities. The intense operational training enables - Availability, Sustainability and Lethality of HMS Prince of Wales. The Ship’s Company are crucial to the successful operation of the ship and training and trials are essential in ensuring that HMS Prince of Wales is the cornerstone of a Modern, Ready and Global Navy for a Global Britain
Photo: LPHOT MARK JOHNSON