Decades of hard work was celebrated today as Airbus’ base in Portsmouth turns 70.

The firm’s Defence and Space site in Anchorage Park is one of the city’s largest employers. Advanced high-tech satellites have been produced there over the years.

Head of Site Sam Doody said: "This milestone highlights the continued hard work and expertise of the dedicated team at Airbus in Portsmouth. We are not just about cutting-edge technology but also the people who make it all possible, so it was great to see so many join together to celebrate this occasion.

“I am proud of our active, early-careers centre, which helps develop young people into the future high-skilled employees needed to deliver space technology for years to come. We look forward to many more years of success for the site."

The site has played a crucial role in the development of high-tech telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation and meteorology satellites, for years. Staff and Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin celebrated the anniversary with a BBQ and group photo. They also showcased UK's first virtual-reality satellite museum.

Portsmouth boasts one of the world's best-equipped assembly, test, and production facilities in the space industry. It provides manufacturing and satellite services for governments and space agencies across Europe and beyond, playing a critical role in building a thriving and innovative space ecosystem, both nationally and in Hampshire.