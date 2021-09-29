Ant Middleton, a former special forces soldier-turned-celebrity who grew up in Portsmouth

The former special forces operator’s comments came after a bitter breakdown in relationships between him and producers working on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ant, who grew up in Portsmouth, was sacked from the show he helped to lead back in March.

In a statement at the time, Channel 4 said it would no longer be working with the soldier-turned-celebrity.

It read: ‘Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

‘Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.’

This move came after Ant was criticised for his tweets on Black Lives Matter and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has since moved to Australia and has started filming the Australian version of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

However, in a post on social media, the former Portsmouth Grammar School student blasted Channel 4 for ‘capitalising on his success’ by advertising the UK version of the show in Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the special forces celebrity said: ‘I’ve just an advert of SAS UK on 7+ here in Australia. Funny how the UK cancel culture “supposedly” sacked me but they’re still willing to make money from my profile, my brand, my name, my work and my show.

‘And now that I’ve opened up a market for myself in Australia they are capitalising on my success. Laughable, hypocritical and shameful but business is business and that’s exactly what it is… just business baby.’

Ant had spent five years at the helm of the show, which last weekend finished its final episode in the celebrity version.

It sees contestants under-going brutal military-style training designed to simulate what special forces troops undergo while on selection.

Speaking earlier this year, Ant opened up about his sacking from the show and hit out at Britain’s ‘cancel culture’.

He said: ‘I feel like I fit in here and that’s very strange being the person that I am.

‘I don’t know whether the UK is just a bit pretentious for me, a bit too PC for me.”

‘Where I can’t be myself, I have to suppress a part of me to fit in which I don’t like doing, which I won’t do as you’ve seen.’

