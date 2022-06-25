A sailor from HMS Richmond pictured embracing his little girl after he returned home from a seven-month deployment Photo: LPhot Juliet Ritsma

The praise has come from Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan today ahead of a flag-raising ceremony at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to mark Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day is held each year on the last Saturday of June to celebrate the service and sacrifice of British troops, veterans, and their families.

It comes after the Portsmouth MP invited local members of the armed forces community to a reception in Parliament this week, with Labour Leader Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey, to celebrate the contribution of service personnel, veterans and their families, both at home and abroad.

Mr Morgan said: ‘On Armed Forces Day, we pay tribute to the crucial role they play in defending our communities at home and abroad.

‘They showed total professionalism with their support during the pandemic and continue to do so now in defending the UK and our Nato allies from Russian aggression.

‘Labour’s commitment to our armed forces is unbreakable. I am deeply proud of our service men and service women, veterans and their families in Portsmouth, and I want to thank them for their incredible service as we prepare to mark Armed Forces Day.’

The Armed Forces Day event at the dockyard is set to include a special performance from the Royal Marines Association Band, as well as other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.