Armed Forces Week 2022: Get your marching boots on with the Royal Navy for virtual event, In The Footsteps of Our Forces

THE National Museum of the Royal Navy, National Army Museum, Royal Air Force Museum, and Commonwealth War Graves Commission are marking this year’s Armed Forces Week (June 20-25). with a virtual walking event.

By Charlotte Hawes
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:48 pm

All four organisations have come together to host a virtual walk event In the Footsteps of Our Forces, and are appealing to the public to reflect on and celebrate the role of our Armed Forces today and in the past.

The virtual walk will kick off on Monday, June 20, and will end on Sunday, July 3.

The public will have until July 22 to complete their chosen distance of either 5, 10 or 25K and those who complete the walk will be awarded a commemorative medal to mark their achievement.

Entry for the walk is £15-20 and participants will also be encouraged to make a donation, with proceeds going towards the three museums and the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation.

For more information, visit jointoperations.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

