Army: "Ground-breaking" laser weapon destroys flying drones in successful test as MoD hails technology "boost"

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST
The British Army has fired a laser weapon from an armoured vehicle for the first time in a successful test which saw the “ground-breaking technology” destroy flying drones.

The laser was mounted on a vehicle known as a Wolfhound and soldiers were able to track and down hovering targets at Radnor Range in mid-Wales, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The weapon works by directing an intense beam of infrared light towards its target, using sensors and tracking systems to lock on to and eliminate them.

The MoD said laser weapons could be a cost-effective alternative to some current weaponry because they are “virtually limitless” in terms of ammunition supply. Warrant officer Matthew Anderson, trials manager for the British Army’s Mounted Close Combat Trials and Development Group, said: “Every engagement we’ve done has removed a drone from the sky.

A British Army Wolfhound vehicle, on which a laser weapon was mounted and fired for the first time in a successful test which saw the "ground-breaking technology" destroy flying drones.placeholder image
A British Army Wolfhound vehicle, on which a laser weapon was mounted and fired for the first time in a successful test which saw the "ground-breaking technology" destroy flying drones. | Ministry of Defence/PA Wire
A drone which was successfully destroyed by "ground-breaking technology" - a laser weapon, which was mounted on an armed vehicle and fired by The British Army for the first time in a successful test.placeholder image
A drone which was successfully destroyed by "ground-breaking technology" - a laser weapon, which was mounted on an armed vehicle and fired by The British Army for the first time in a successful test. | Ministry of Defence/PA Wire

“While we’ve been testing a variety of distances, speeds and altitudes, one thing has remained – how quick a drone can be taken out. It’s definitely a capability that could be added to the arsenal of weapons that we use on the battlefield.”

Stephen Waller, a team leader at the MoD’s Defence Equipment and Support agency, said drones are being used more in battlespaces and the laser weapons would give UK troops a “better operational advantage”.

Defence procurement minister Maria Eagle said: “This ground-breaking technology demonstrates Britain’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military innovation. The successful testing of this laser weapon system represents a significant step forward in our development of possible future defence capabilities and showcases British engineering excellence.”

