Britain and Denmark sign landmark deal to build Royal Navy's new Type 31 frigates

The navies of Britain and Denmark will now work side-by-side to bring the UK’s next generation of warships, the Type 31 frigate, into service.

The Royal Navy has ordered five of the ships to replace veteran Type 23 frigates which perform general patrol duties around the world. It is anticipated that while in the UK, the Type 31s will call Portsmouth home – although this has not been formally confirmed.

Type 31 Frigate - Consort Defence + SLOC Protection

The design of the vessels is based on the Danish Navy’s Iver Huitfeldt-class, which have proven themselves around the globe over the past decade.

The new deal between Britain and Denmark will see the nations working together to build and support the introduction of the Type 31s into the fleet.

Military top brass hope it will also see both navies working more closely together, forging tighter maritime defence bonds between the Danes and British.

Royal Navy fleet commander Vice Admiral Andrew Burns and Rear Admiral Torben Mikkelsen, admiral of the Danish fleet signed the deal.

Adm Burns said: ‘The signing of this collaboration agreement reflects the Royal Navy’s and Royal Danish Navy’s enduring relationship.’

Admiral Mikkelsen said the navies always had a ‘close relationship’ and added: ‘The agreement we've signed is a landmark and a continuation of that close relationship, and at the end of the day, the cooperation and the alike capacities in the frigates will strengthen both our navies' ability to operate.