Gary Smy survived the Nelson Avenue house explosion in North End with his mum Denise on October 22.

The pair were left with burns and were in a specialist hospital unit for weeks following the horrific incident.

Demolition work on the house in Nelson Avenue on May 16, 2022. Pic Steve Deeks.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced at the start of the year it had already completed its swift investigation and would be taking no further action.

‘(The) investigation has concluded. There was a lack of preservation of evidence due to the explosion,’ a spokesman said.

‘It is highly unlikely that the cause of this incident was due to a work-related activity of an omission by a duty holder.’

It was thought the house would be pulled down but delays over progress had led to frustration.

Tesco store manager Rob Milner, left, with Gary Smy Picture: Sam Stephenson.

But work has now started on the devastated house which is expected to last up to a month. The front of the house will be preserved.

Gary’s aunt Sylvia Fisher said: ‘They are about to take the chimney down. I’ll be glad when they’ve pulled down what they need to and rebuilt it as it’s not very nice for people living there.

‘Gary and Denise won’t be going back there though. The landlord will be getting new tenants.

‘The next door neighbour won’t be back in their house until September either after recent heavy rain came down and flooded it.’

Sylvia said solicitors had now become involved as attempts to establish ‘who’s at fault’ for the blast continue.

Gary, 56, was recently in hospital with sepsis and pneumonia before he was released.

The popular Cosham Tesco worker saw the community rally for him and raise £7,000 at a welcome back party earlier this year. Despite his health struggles Gary has intermittently gone back into work at the store where he has worked for 33 years.

Gary also featured on a TV programme Inside the Ambulance which showed him and his mum in the aftermath of their ordeal.

