Cordon lifted after Royal Navy bomb disposal team called to West Street, Fareham as shopping precinct is evacuated by police

HUNDREDS of shoppers in Fareham have been evacuated amid a bomb scare in the town centre.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:24 pm

Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy have been scrambled to the West Street to tackle the ongoing situation.

Police have enforced a 100m cordon of the popular shopping district.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious package, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bomb disposal officers from the navy pictured in Fareham. Picture: Stuart Vaizey
Bomb disposal officers from the navy pictured in Fareham. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

See our live blog below for more coverage of the incident

Footage from the scene shows hundreds of shoppers having been evacuated from the scene.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy sailor who died on Portsmouth frigate HMS Kent is named as Daniel Har...

Police were called just after 12pm and the cordon was lifted at around 4pm.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from West Street, in Fareham, amid a bomb scare. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

LIVE UPDATES: Fareham town centre evacuated over suspect package

Last updated: Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 16:14

  • Cordon lifted at 4pm
  • Royal Navy bomb disposal on scene
  • Hundreds of shoppers evacuated
Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:23

Shoppers evacuated

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:24

Police were quick to get people to safety

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:24

Bus services affected

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:25

More on bus changes

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:26

Police on the cordon

Police are in Fareham manning the cordon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey
Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:28

Police were called at 12.16pm

The incident is still playing out with police, firefighters and the ambulance service on scene. Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are there for the suspect package

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:32

'We were told to evacuate’

Jo Satherley, a member of the library staff, and Mandy Watmough, from the school library service, are waiting to see if they can go back in the library building, which is taped off. Speaking to our reporter Emily Turner, Jo said: 'We were told to evacuate, and we had to leave, although everyone's got what they need - wallets and keys. I just want to know what's going on.' Mandy added: 'I'm not feeling worried, but I would like to get in so I can close the windows properly.'

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:40

Delivery drivers stuck

Delivery driver Matt Hawkins said: 'We're trying to deliver meds to Boots, and we don't know how long we're going to have to wait.'

His colleague Steve Tucker added: 'I heard from my wife that there was a package reported in the precinct. I do understand, they've got to do the right thing. I think it will probably take a while.'

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:45

Change of routes

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:46

Bomb disposal robot

RN bomb disposal robot
Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 15:56

Disposal robot moves off - cordon set to end

That last image showed the RN bomb disposal robot through the alleyway connecting Westbury Road and Osborn Road. It’s now left the area.

Emergency services at the scene tell our reporter the cordon is soon to be lifted in a staggered way.

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 16:05

Cordon lifted

Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 16:13

Scene guard PC relieved

Local Fareham bobby PC Steve Cann, who announced the town centre open and pulled the tape down. He’s been stood in the hot sun for two hours in 14lb of kit.

PC Steve Cann
Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 16:14

Live blog ends

That’s it from us on the live blog - but we’ll stay on the case and bring you more updates when we know more about what the suspect package turned out to be.

Home
Page 1 of 1
FarehamRoyal NavyWest Street