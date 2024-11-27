HMS Queen Elizabeth was tailed by an unidentified drone as she was leaving the German port of Hamburg. | Royal Navy

A drone came within 250 metres of the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, a minister has said as he confirmed a criminal investigation is under way into the flying of unmanned aerial vehicles over US military bases in England.

Lord Coaker warned that those responsible for the spate of recent illegal airborne incursions at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk faced up to 14 years in jail under national security laws.

The Labour frontbencher said the investigation was being led by the Ministry of Defence Police in conjunction with the United States Air Force (USAF), and the civilian authorities.

Although the USAF said the drones had not been identified as hostile, the activity comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has seen extensive use of drone warfare.

It has also led to renewed concerns in Parliament over the security of Britain’s critical infrastructure, including power stations.

The issue was raised at Westminster by Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, son of the late left-wing firebrand Tony Benn, who also pointed to an unidentified drone being spotted shadowing the Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth as it entered the port of Hamburg last Friday.

Lord Stansgate said: “It may be that these flights are not a coincidence.

“Does the minister agree that these matters are of potentially serious concern given that drones are now ubiquitous and we know what their role is in warfare? The House will remember that Gatwick Airport was completely closed a few years ago by unidentified drones.”

Referring to the aircraft carrier, Lord Coaker said: “A civilian drone was observed in the vicinity on November 22, it got no closer than 250 metres from HMS Queen Elizabeth.”

He added: “Can I reassure him that we take all of this seriously and we work closely to ensure the safety of all of our sites.”

On the illicit flights over the American airbases, the minister told peers: “The Ministry of Defence is aware of these reports and working closely with the US visiting forces, Home Office police forces and other partners to respond to recent events.

“We will work with civil authorities to prosecute those responsible.

“We take any safety issue seriously and maintain robust measures at Ministry of Defence sites. This includes counter-drone capabilities.

“This remains a live criminal investigation.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on November | IslandCity.Uk

Former military chief Lord Stirrup, who led the armed forces between 2006 and 2010, said: “This is not just a question of defence sites but of much wider national resilience. We have seen the extensive use of drones in Ukraine against non-military targets.

“Can the minister reassure the House that the Government will look at this problem in that much wider context, because quite clearly we can’t mount air defence systems around every single part of our critical national infrastructure.

“We have to ensure we have some other method of protecting them against this new threat.”

In reply, Lord Coaker said there were other ways of protecting sites.

The minister told Parliament: “It is illegal for drones to be flown or within the vicinity of these military sites and people should be aware of that.”

Those found guilty could face up to 14 years in prison under national security legislation.

He added: “All agencies of the state and all parts of the state will work to ensure that we identify and do what we can with those who are conducting these acts.”