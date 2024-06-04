Visitors gathered at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road to see a range of displays and performances. Military re-enactors carried out drills alongside historic vehicles while musicians performed contemporary music from the time.
MORE LIKE THIS: Son recounts father's memories of Normandy Landings as legacy enshrined at Fort Nelson
Singing duo Perfect Vintage played a major role in the festivities. The museum – which holds much of the Royal Armouries collection – also played host to children’s activities, face painting and search and rescue dog demonstrations.
The 18-pounder and 25-pounder artillery guns were the stars of the show. Here are 22 pictures from the weekend.