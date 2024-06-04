D-Day 80: 22 amazing pictures from of guns being fired and re-enactments at Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:50 BST
Second World War guns were fired during a spectacular event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Visitors gathered at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road to see a range of displays and performances. Military re-enactors carried out drills alongside historic vehicles while musicians performed contemporary music from the time.

Singing duo Perfect Vintage played a major role in the festivities. The museum – which holds much of the Royal Armouries collection – also played host to children’s activities, face painting and search and rescue dog demonstrations.

The 18-pounder and 25-pounder artillery guns were the stars of the show. Here are 22 pictures from the weekend.

The 18 pounder fires. D-Day 80: Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson.

1. Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson

The 18 pounder fires. D-Day 80: Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (010624-22)

Sir Winston Churchill and his wife Lady Clementine, aka Derek and Linda Herbert.

2. Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson

Sir Winston Churchill and his wife Lady Clementine, aka Derek and Linda Herbert. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (010624-19)

The 18 pounder prepares to fire.

3. Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson

The 18 pounder prepares to fire. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Garrison Artillery Volunteers attach a gun to a truck.

4. Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson

Garrison Artillery Volunteers attach a gun to a truck. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (010624-09)

