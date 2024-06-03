Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes have been made to an upcoming aerobatics aircraft show following a Spitfire crash.

A different aircraft team will be performing a flypast at the upcoming show at Solent Airport Daedalus for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics will be used instead of a Spitfire during the events this weekend.

The RAF have launched an investigation after an aircraft crashed in Langrick Road, Lincolnshire, on May 26 near RAF Coningsby. RAF Pilot Mark Long tragically died in the incident. Solent Airport Daedalus updated prospective visitors on social media and said the change was made due to “operational reasons”.

Solent Airport is set to host a two-day commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Jason Hawkes

The late Sqd Ldr Mark Long who flew with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

They said: “We are pleased to announce that we have the CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics now performing for us as our first air display item at 12.30pm, after the Royal Navy Parachute display team jumping at 12pm on both days; she’ll be in static display as well.

“This stunning Cap 232 was designed and built in France and is arguably the finest Unlimited Aerobatic aircraft ever made. It has more world championship titles to it's name than any other aircraft. G-GODV is a beautiful example of the Cap 232; its awesome performance will certainly not disappoint any crowd.”