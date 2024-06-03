D-Day 80: Lancashire Spitfire crash forces change to aerobatics aircraft show at Solent Airport Daedalus
A different aircraft team will be performing a flypast at the upcoming show at Solent Airport Daedalus for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics will be used instead of a Spitfire during the events this weekend.
The RAF have launched an investigation after an aircraft crashed in Langrick Road, Lincolnshire, on May 26 near RAF Coningsby. RAF Pilot Mark Long tragically died in the incident. Solent Airport Daedalus updated prospective visitors on social media and said the change was made due to “operational reasons”.
They said: “We are pleased to announce that we have the CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics now performing for us as our first air display item at 12.30pm, after the Royal Navy Parachute display team jumping at 12pm on both days; she’ll be in static display as well.
“This stunning Cap 232 was designed and built in France and is arguably the finest Unlimited Aerobatic aircraft ever made. It has more world championship titles to it's name than any other aircraft. G-GODV is a beautiful example of the Cap 232; its awesome performance will certainly not disappoint any crowd.”
Visitors will also get chance to see static aircraft, field guns, marching bands, living history re-enactments, historic vehicles and take part in a range of activities. Tickets are available until June 7. More information can be found on its website.
