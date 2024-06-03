D-Day 80: Lancashire Spitfire crash forces change to aerobatics aircraft show at Solent Airport Daedalus

By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:08 BST
Changes have been made to an upcoming aerobatics aircraft show following a Spitfire crash.

A different aircraft team will be performing a flypast at the upcoming show at Solent Airport Daedalus for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics will be used instead of a Spitfire during the events this weekend.

The RAF have launched an investigation after an aircraft crashed in Langrick Road, Lincolnshire, on May 26 near RAF Coningsby. RAF Pilot Mark Long tragically died in the incident. Solent Airport Daedalus updated prospective visitors on social media and said the change was made due to “operational reasons”.

Solent Airport is set to host a two-day commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Jason HawkesSolent Airport is set to host a two-day commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Jason Hawkes
The late Sqd Ldr Mark Long who flew with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.The late Sqd Ldr Mark Long who flew with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
They said: “We are pleased to announce that we have the CAP 232 G-GODV aircraft from Ultimate Aerobatics now performing for us as our first air display item at 12.30pm, after the Royal Navy Parachute display team jumping at 12pm on both days; she’ll be in static display as well.

“This stunning Cap 232 was designed and built in France and is arguably the finest Unlimited Aerobatic aircraft ever made. It has more world championship titles to it's name than any other aircraft. G-GODV is a beautiful example of the Cap 232; its awesome performance will certainly not disappoint any crowd.”

Visitors will also get chance to see static aircraft, field guns, marching bands, living history re-enactments, historic vehicles and take part in a range of activities. Tickets are available until June 7. More information can be found on its website.

