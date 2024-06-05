Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glorious colours and designs illuminated the Portsmouth sky to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Residents gathered on Southsea Common on the stage and across the grass to see the spectacular drone light show. The unmanned aircraft formed several shapes in honour of those who participated in the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944.

A Spitfire flying across the sky as the drones formed beautiful shapes and colours over Portsmouth for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Sarah Standing

The phrase “I can remember” lit up to the astonishment to the crowds which formed. Shapes of a soldier, letters, a paper airplane, a Spitfire, a parachute drop, waves, a landing craft and a destroyer all appeared in different colours, ending with an image of a bird flying towards France.

Commemorations took part all day in Portsmouth and France, as the city took centre stage for memorial proceedings. King Charles III gave an emotional speech which urged people to take an active role in remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to fight for democracy and learning the lessons which they learnt.