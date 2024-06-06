Veterans of the Normandy landings have given their thoughts ahead of the commemorations.

Former Royals Corps of Signals Lance Corporal Eric Suchland, 100, who landed on Sword Beach on D-Day. He said: “There was a lot of noise, gunfire, lots of German aircraft strafing us all the time. But I wasn’t frightened, it just didn’t register, to be honest, we didn’t know what we were getting into and just had to get on with our jobs.”

D-Day and Normandy veterans (left to right): Alec Penstone, 98, Gilbert Clarke, 98, Richard Aldred, 99, Henry Rice, 98, Donald Howkins, 103, Mervyn Kersh, 98, Stan Ford, 98, Ken Hay, 98, and John Dennett, 99, with the D-Day Darlings at the D-Day 80 launch event at the Union Jack Club in London. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Marie Scott, 97, recalls tuning into the radio system as a 17-year-old switchboard operator. He said: “To my great astonishment, I realised the signaller was on the beaches of Normandy because then I really heard the sounds of war. I could hear rapid machine gun fire, cannon fire, bombs, aircraft, men shouting orders, men screaming. It was the cacophony of war and it really was terrifying.”

George Chandler, 99, who was deployed to Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings, urges schoolchildren to ensure their generation learns from the horrors of the Second World War. He said: “Let me tell you something about war: nobody ever wins a war – one side gives in and that doesn’t mean to say you’ve won a war if the other side has decided they’ve had enough. So let me ask you sincerely to make sure that you, all of you, don’t make the same mistakes that we made in going to war because there’s nothing grand or what have you about war.”