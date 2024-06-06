D-Day 80: RECAP: Spectacular evening drone lightshow rounds off Portsmouth's commemoration events
Two spectacular events have taken place today - the first attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales and other Royal Family members, prime minister Rishi Sunak, military personnel from across the armed forces, local dignitaries and other special guests. It also featured a flypast from the Red Arrows and a Typhoon.
The second event screened much of the commemorations at the Bayeux cemetery in France, followed by a spectacular drone light show above the naval war memorial.
Portsmouth - the home of the Royal Navy - played a vital role in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944, with operations being essential to the success of the naval landings which turned the tide of the Second World War for the Allied forces.
The ceremonial pageantry will be combined with poignant services to make sure the memories of what took place, and the subsequent lessons, are never lost to time. Residents without tickets to the event will be able to watch much of the coverage on BBC and iPlayer.
D-Day 80 Portsmouth ceremony
Key Events
- The BBC will be broadcasting the ceremony around the world.
- Second event due to take place this evening
- Major highlight will be a fabulous drone light show
Portsmouth's connection to D-Day
The city played a pivotal role in the planning and preparation of the D-Day landings.
Large swathes of southern England were turned into a huge army camp by the spring of 1944, with Southsea seafront being declared a restricted zone on April 1.
The Normandy Landings turned the tide of the war for the Allied Forces, halting the advances of Nazi Germany. A deep-dive into Portsmouth’s links to D-Day can be found in the story below:
Welcome to the D-Day 80 liveblog
Portsmouth is at the centre of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.
Royal family members, politicians, military personnel, veterans and other special guests will be attending to pay their respects.
A programme will be broadcasted around the world, with several key events planned. This includes a Red Arrows flypast and the D-Day drone lightshow off of Southsea Common.
Being the home of the Royal Navy, the south coast and Portsmouth found itself right in the centre of the efforts to turn the tide in favour of the allied forces.
We will update you with the latest updates from the memorial service itself as the day progresses.
Sneak preview of lightshow
One of the main parts of the ceremony will be a lightshow using drones. Two practice runs were carried out on the night of June 3.
How Southwick House major role in D-Day Landings
A countryside house tucked away in Hampshire was the home of where planning for one of the most pivotal moments of the Second World War took place.
Southwick House was the headquarters of Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight Eisenhower. Operation Overlord was planned from the location, which turned the tide of the war for the Armed Forces.
Red Arrows flypast
A spectacular flypast is planned from the world famous RAF aerobatics team.
Explore fascinating pictures of Portsmouth during WWII
The News has compiled a selection of fascinating wartime images which showed Portsmouth’s role in D-Day.
Veteran - landings should "never be forgotten"
A 100-year-old veteran said D-Day should “never, ever be forgotten,” as the nation prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.
Lance Corporal Cyril “Lou” Bird was just 20 years old and a tank driver in the 5th Royal Tank Regiment when he landed on Gold Beach at about midday on June 6 1944.
He said that by contributing to the defeat of Nazi Germany the landings had helped bring peace to Europe.
“I hope that persists, and if we did that, if it really is persistent, we did a wonderful job, the war was worthwhile,” he said.
Recalling his experience of the invasion, the former tank driver described how “peculiar” it was that the fear he felt before going into action disappeared once the battle started.
“Going, I was frightened to death. When it started, when the fighting started, I wasn’t scared at all. It was a peculiar time. It’s so difficult to describe.
“It’s just very difficult to describe being faced with death, so closely faced with death. And I didn’t get a scratch.”
Veterans' reaction to D-Day 80
Veterans of the Normandy landings have given their thoughts ahead of the commemorations.
Former Royals Corps of Signals Lance Corporal Eric Suchland, 100, who landed on Sword Beach on D-Day. He said: “There was a lot of noise, gunfire, lots of German aircraft strafing us all the time. But I wasn’t frightened, it just didn’t register, to be honest, we didn’t know what we were getting into and just had to get on with our jobs.”
Marie Scott, 97, recalls tuning into the radio system as a 17-year-old switchboard operator. He said: “To my great astonishment, I realised the signaller was on the beaches of Normandy because then I really heard the sounds of war. I could hear rapid machine gun fire, cannon fire, bombs, aircraft, men shouting orders, men screaming. It was the cacophony of war and it really was terrifying.”
George Chandler, 99, who was deployed to Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings, urges schoolchildren to ensure their generation learns from the horrors of the Second World War. He said: “Let me tell you something about war: nobody ever wins a war – one side gives in and that doesn’t mean to say you’ve won a war if the other side has decided they’ve had enough. So let me ask you sincerely to make sure that you, all of you, don’t make the same mistakes that we made in going to war because there’s nothing grand or what have you about war.”
Richard Aldred, 99, telling schoolchildren his memories as a tank driver who landed on Gold Beach the day after D-Day. “You all stick together like glue and the main thing is, ‘how soon can I have a cup of tea and a bully beef sandwich?”
Public start to attend
Special guests and the general public are starting to flock to Southsea Common.
