D-Day 80: MoD respond to empty seats spread across Portsmouth commemoration event alongside ticket problems
Portsmouth took centre stage during the memorial services on June 5, with King Charles III, Prince William and others conducting heartfelt speeches to honour those involved in the Normandy Landings and Second World War. The event was a celebratory yet sombre affair, with musical performances being combined with emotional readings.
Veterans of the Normandy Landings appeared on stage to spread the message that the sacrifices of those who are no longer with us should never be forgotten. Residents flocked to the area in their droves, but despite the busy occasion, clusters of empty seats were still seen on the TV broadcasts and at the event itself. The News understands that some spots reserved for school classes went unused, alongside other individual seats. Accusations have been made that attendees were spread out to fill empty areas.
People also reported issues with TicketMaster, where tickets could not be transferred or handed back if they could not attend. These were handed out in a free ballot. According to the BBC, there were also performances planned in Portsmouth during the evening ceremony. Many of these did not take place. Large swathes of the public sat on Southsea Common itself outside the venue to watch the spectacular drone lightshow.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they had overwhelming interest in free tickets, and unfortunately it was not possible to provide a ticket for everyone who requested it. They added that any tickets which became available were re-offered in the best and fairest possible way, with people who weren’t able to get entry being able to watch it live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on catch up.
