Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024: Time you can see incredible Red Arrows display over Southsea
Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024 will be taking place on June 8 on Southsea Common - and there is a lot in store for people attending this free event. The day has been organised by Portsmouth City Council and guests can expect a combination of military parades, live music, stalls, vehicles as well as a Royal Navy parachute jump.
There is also going to be a special display from the Red Arrows which is highly anticipated. The display will be the second time that the team will be heading to Portsmouth within a week as they will be performing for the D-Day 80 anniversary on Wednesday, June 5. The display at Portsmouth Armed Forces Day will take place between 3:20pm and 4pm and it has been confirmed that a full display will be taking place. A full display consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics for the first half which is then followed by a more dynamic second half.
The Armed Forces Day event will also welcome funfair rides which are available to purchase on the day as well as a free climbing wall, laser tag and an obstacle course. The free event will take place between 10am and 4pm with the Red Arrows ending the day with a bang.
