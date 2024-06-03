Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The phenomenal Red Arrows Royal Air Force team will be performing twice in Portsmouth this week - and the timings have been announced for this weekend.

Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024 will be taking place on June 8 on Southsea Common - and there is a lot in store for people attending this free event. The day has been organised by Portsmouth City Council and guests can expect a combination of military parades, live music, stalls, vehicles as well as a Royal Navy parachute jump.

There is also going to be a special display from the Red Arrows which is highly anticipated. The display will be the second time that the team will be heading to Portsmouth within a week as they will be performing for the D-Day 80 anniversary on Wednesday, June 5. The display at Portsmouth Armed Forces Day will take place between 3:20pm and 4pm and it has been confirmed that a full display will be taking place. A full display consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics for the first half which is then followed by a more dynamic second half.

