Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024: Time you can see incredible Red Arrows display over Southsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The phenomenal Red Arrows Royal Air Force team will be performing twice in Portsmouth this week - and the timings have been announced for this weekend.

Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024 will be taking place on June 8 on Southsea Common - and there is a lot in store for people attending this free event. The day has been organised by Portsmouth City Council and guests can expect a combination of military parades, live music, stalls, vehicles as well as a Royal Navy parachute jump.

The Red Arrows The Red Arrows
The Red Arrows

There is also going to be a special display from the Red Arrows which is highly anticipated. The display will be the second time that the team will be heading to Portsmouth within a week as they will be performing for the D-Day 80 anniversary on Wednesday, June 5. The display at Portsmouth Armed Forces Day will take place between 3:20pm and 4pm and it has been confirmed that a full display will be taking place. A full display consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics for the first half which is then followed by a more dynamic second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Armed Forces Day event will also welcome funfair rides which are available to purchase on the day as well as a free climbing wall, laser tag and an obstacle course. The free event will take place between 10am and 4pm with the Red Arrows ending the day with a bang.

For more information about the event, click here.

For more information about the D-Day 80 anniversary events in Portsmouth, click here.

Related topics:Red ArrowsPortsmouthArmed ForcesMusicPortsmouth City CouncilRoyal NavyD-Day 80

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.