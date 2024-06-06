D-Day 80: Royal British Legion's D-Day Memorial Event due to be held in Portsmouth
Freeview channel 276
The event will include a military and veterans' parade led by the Royal Marines Band, which will leave from Canoe Lake car park at 10.30am.
On arrival at the D-Day Memorial, there will be a short service conducted by Reverend Canon Bob White, with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremony. Members of the public are welcome to attend and watch from the surrounding roads and esplanade.
Later in the evening there will also be another opportunity to pay respects with a number of beacons being lit across the county - including Portsmouth, Denmead and Hayling Island as part of more then 800 across the county.
The first is being lit in the historic dockyard in front of invited guests but at 9.15pm a beacon will be lit at Southsea Castle to mark the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in D-Day.
