Portsmouth is again due to pay its respects on the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Royal British Legion's annual D-Day Memorial Event this morning (June 6).

The D-Day Memorial Stone in Southsea

The event will include a military and veterans' parade led by the Royal Marines Band, which will leave from Canoe Lake car park at 10.30am.

On arrival at the D-Day Memorial, there will be a short service conducted by Reverend Canon Bob White, with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremony. Members of the public are welcome to attend and watch from the surrounding roads and esplanade.

Later in the evening there will also be another opportunity to pay respects with a number of beacons being lit across the county - including Portsmouth, Denmead and Hayling Island as part of more then 800 across the county.