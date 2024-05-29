Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free D-Day 80 event is being held on Hayling Island with residents invited to join the commemorations.

The free event is taking place at the Ferry Boat Inn & Johns Café from 11am and 10pm. To recognise Hayling’s involvement in D-Day at the site of the construction of four parts of the Mulberry Harbour, there will be a static display of wartime vehicles during the day.

Mulberry Harbour model, Operation Overlord (c) The News, War Series 3334

In the evening the Royal Marine Association Concert Band will perform a programme of music including the full ceremony of Sunset and lowering of flags followed by music from the Last Night of the Proms as Hayling’s beacon is lit at 9.16pm. The Hayling Young Stars, 3rd Platoon Hayling Army cadets and Havant Air Cadets will be taking part. At some time during the day, to be confirmed and subject to the weather, a fly-past of three Spitfires from Biggin Hill will fly along Hayling seafront.

The event will be in memory of the late Major Sir Michael Parker who produced the Royal Tournament for 27 years and major events including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.