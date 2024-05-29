D-Day 80: Free event in Hayling Island to commemorate anniversary - with music, a static display, flypast and beacon lighting planned
and live on Freeview channel 276
The free event is taking place at the Ferry Boat Inn & Johns Café from 11am and 10pm. To recognise Hayling’s involvement in D-Day at the site of the construction of four parts of the Mulberry Harbour, there will be a static display of wartime vehicles during the day.
In the evening the Royal Marine Association Concert Band will perform a programme of music including the full ceremony of Sunset and lowering of flags followed by music from the Last Night of the Proms as Hayling’s beacon is lit at 9.16pm. The Hayling Young Stars, 3rd Platoon Hayling Army cadets and Havant Air Cadets will be taking part. At some time during the day, to be confirmed and subject to the weather, a fly-past of three Spitfires from Biggin Hill will fly along Hayling seafront.
The event will be in memory of the late Major Sir Michael Parker who produced the Royal Tournament for 27 years and major events including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.
Visitors are advised to park in the council car parks at Beachlands. Where the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depo will provide the former double decker Hayling Ferry bus free transport from outside the Beachlands council office to the ferry and back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.