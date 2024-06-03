Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A D-Day veteran who served in the Royal Navy has died days before the 80th anniversary.

Able Seaman Lewis Curl passed away at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on May 22 at the age of 98. He was a part of the force from 1942 to 1946 and was a cypher coder on HMS Belfast.

AB Curl was originally granted leave but on his return to Portsmouth a telegram awaited, recalling him to join HMS Dacres off Le Harve, France. The sailor was packed on a transport freighter filled with army lorries, transport and fuel during the D-Day operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Navy veteran AB Lewis Curl, who served during the Second World War, has died at the age of 98 days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Royal Navy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The freighter was bombed and sank off the French coast, with AB Curl jumping into an amphibious vehicle which became overloaded and started to sink. He swam away and landed ashore when a launch appeared, proceeding along the coast in the dark and finally arriving at the naval base where he was taken to HMS Dacres.

Able Seamen do not get piped aboard ship, but 19-year-old Able Seaman Lewis Curl did. An officer took him to one side and told him the ship’s company had bets on if he was going to make it, with the odds being stacked against him. HMS Dacres left for the Bay of Biscay to conduct submarine boat surveillance, with German code books being secured.

AB Lewis Curl served on several vessels in his Royal Navy career. He died at the age of 98 days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Royal Navy

On returning to Portsmouth, AB Curl was posted to Rosyth to join HMS Loch Glendhu and returned to the Bay of Biscay. He was in Glasgow for the VE Day celebrations in 1945 and proceeded to head back to Portsmouth to join HMS Swiftsure, which was headed for the Far East.

Crew aboard the vessel spent much of their operation “pushing mines away from the ship with long poles”, the Royal Navy said, while operating in the Mediterranean, Suez Canal, India, Madras, Calcutta and the Malacca Straights. AB Curl volunteered for night searching for the presence of Japanese personnel and become infected by a tropical disease while ashore. The hospital he was in was then evacuated when the Japanese came too close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad