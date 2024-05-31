Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Navy’s flagship has had her repair period extended after a mechanical fault was found before a deployment.

Navy Lookout reports that HMS Queen Elizabeth will stay in Scotland for longer than anticipated. The 65,000 tonne carrier left Portsmouth for the Rosyth dry dock in Fife on March 5 after a problem was found during pre-sailing checks in February.

She was due to being at the figurehead of a UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. HMS Prince of Wales replaced her after a faulty coupling was found on the aircraft carrier’s starboard propeller on February 4.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will spend longer in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland, than expected following a propeller shaft coupling fault suffered in Portsmouth earlier this year. Picture: LPhot Lee Blease

The Royal Navy previously said the fault was caused by “wear and tear”, with the Earl of Minto adding that repairs would be carried out and an investigation into the malfunction would be carried out. Navy Lookout said each of the ship’s propeller shaft couplings - three for each propeller - has plastic coverings on them to keep water away.

It was found that a cover on the starboard shaft had moved, which allowed seawater to ingress and cause corrosion. The corrosion was enough of a concern for the aircraft carrier to be withdrawn from operations. Navy Lookout said engineers have made the decision to replace both propeller shafts, in a similar move taken to fix HMS Prince of Wales following her breakdown in 2022.