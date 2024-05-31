Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth faces extended repair period in Scotland after mechanical fault, reports say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Navy Lookout reports that HMS Queen Elizabeth will stay in Scotland for longer than anticipated. The 65,000 tonne carrier left Portsmouth for the Rosyth dry dock in Fife on March 5 after a problem was found during pre-sailing checks in February.
She was due to being at the figurehead of a UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. HMS Prince of Wales replaced her after a faulty coupling was found on the aircraft carrier’s starboard propeller on February 4.
The Royal Navy previously said the fault was caused by “wear and tear”, with the Earl of Minto adding that repairs would be carried out and an investigation into the malfunction would be carried out. Navy Lookout said each of the ship’s propeller shaft couplings - three for each propeller - has plastic coverings on them to keep water away.
It was found that a cover on the starboard shaft had moved, which allowed seawater to ingress and cause corrosion. The corrosion was enough of a concern for the aircraft carrier to be withdrawn from operations. Navy Lookout said engineers have made the decision to replace both propeller shafts, in a similar move taken to fix HMS Prince of Wales following her breakdown in 2022.
The defence website predicts HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Rosyth in the autumn. The Royal Navy declined to comment after being approached by The News.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.