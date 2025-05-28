Magnificent portraits honouring the back stories of D-Day veterans will be returning to Portsmouth.

The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, will be hosting the exhibition between June 6 and 9 - marking the 81st anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, hailed the exhibit’s return.

He said: “This exhibition is a powerful tribute to the veterans who shaped history. Their stories remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedom and the importance of preserving their legacy. Portsmouth is proud to honour them once again at The D-Day Story."

The exhibition, The Lucky Ones Grow Old, features portraits of veterans by Matt Sills taken at The D-Day Story on Wednesday 18th December 2024. | Habibur Rahman

The nine portraits show the veterans with their military honours; holding their backstories and deeds from the Second World War and life afterwards. Pictures were taken and produced by Matt Sills, a Portsmouth-based photographer with a fascination for history and the city he grew up in.

Visitors do not need a museum ticket to see the exhibition and admission is free. They will then go on display at Fort Nelson in Portchester from July 5 until the end of the September.

Lizzie Puddick, public engagement officer at Fort Nelson, said: “We feel honoured to be displaying ‘The lucky ones grow old’ exhibition this summer at the fort. By working in partnership with The D-Day Story, we can share these moving stories with a wider audience. Fort Nelson is free to enter, so come up Portsdown Hill and see this poignant exhibition this summer.”

Veterans Cyril Stanley (Stan) Ford, 99, and John Dennett, 100, both visited the exhibition when it was first unveiled last year - with their deeds on display to the public. Mr Ford, who received the Légion d'Honneur for his service, said his portrait was “true to form”.

As previously reported in The News, he said: “This is my first time at such an occasion, but I do recognise myself. I’m very happy to be here. My service is true and worth listening to. It has left me with iron legs, but I cope. I cope and I’ve got a nice family I’ve seen grow up. I’m a very happy family man.”