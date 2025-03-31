Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dockworker has pleaded guilty to stealing “metal and hull valves” made for the Royal Navy flagship.

Jamie Aird, 29, made several thefts over a period of almost four months. The parts - specifically designed for the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales - were stolen between December 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court documents seen by The News said Aird, of Forest Place in Townhill, Fife, Scotland, was indicted at the instance of His Majesty’s Advocate.

Court documents added the thefts took place at Building 317 of the Rosyth Dockyard, owned by Babcock International, adding: “you Jamie Aird did steal metal and hull valves”. These valves were set to be used by engineers to make repairs on the £3.2bn vessel.

Aird pleaded guilty on March 21, a Dunfermline Sheriff Court official confirmed. Aird is due to be sentenced on April 25.

What happened to HMS Prince of Wales?

HMS Prince of Wales was stationed to the Rosyth dockyard - the site where she was built - after she broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August 2022. She was bound for a diplomatic mission in the USA at the time.

HMS Prince of Wales and her ship’s company have since put that episode behind them, with the carrier set to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) this Spring. During the nine-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, she will visit Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

Diplomatic drills and military operations will be carried out, including Exercise Talisman Sabre. Sailors hosted a family day on board HMS Prince of Wales last week at HMNB Portsmouth, thanking loved one for supporting those on board.