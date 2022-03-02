Richard Mills, a former Corporal in the British Army reserves, also answered the plea for help, travelling all the way from his home in Southampton to hand over a bag of warm clothing and ex-military kit.

Large bags and boxes have been donated to The News as part of a joint campaign with Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Inside the paper’s office in the Regus Centre, at the Lakeside business park in North Harbour, are piles of kit that will be shipped out to the humanitarian frontlines by Ms Mordaunt’s team.

Some of the items donating, which included old military body armour.

Among those donating included Cosham couple Janet Barber, 75, and Tom Southers, 79.

Tom said: ‘We’ve seen what’s happening in Ukraine on the tele and what they’re short of out there.

‘It’s hard to make any sense out of what’s happening. Putin’s just gone out and done it. It’s a nightmare.

Janet added: ‘We had stuff to spare. When you see what they have got out there, what we’re giving away isn’t much. But it could help someone out there.’

Richard Mills, a former Corporal in the British Army reserves, also answered the call to arms, following an appeal by Ms Mordaunt in The News and on TV.

The 72-year-old travelled all the way from his home in Southampton to hand over a bag of warm clothing and ex-military kit.

He said: ‘It’s hard seeing these images coming out of Ukraine. It is heartbreaking.

‘I know there is really a need out there for this. I’ve got stuff that is in the attic and I don’t need it anymore. So I know this will go to good cause.’

One Iraq veteran, who asked not to be named, donated a redundant set of body armour and a helmet.

While another military reservists donated several pairs of boots and cold weather gear.

Collections can be made to Ms Mordaunt’s office in Lakeside or The News’s HQ.

