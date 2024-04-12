Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cutting-edge DragonFire laser will be installed on a warship to counter missile and autonomous aircraft threats. Engineers will implement the laser technology in 2027.

This will be added to the current array of defence weaponry, including the Sea Viper and Sea Ceptor missile systems. Both were used recently by HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond during deployment operations. Captain Matt Ryder, responsible for new capabilities as Head of Above Water Battlespace in the Royal Navy’s Develop Directorate, said: “The Royal Navy has always been on the front foot to embrace new technologies to enhance our capability.

What DragonFire could look like when fired from a Royal Navy warship.

What DragonFire could look like when fired from a Royal Navy warship

“We recognise this cutting-edge UK laser weapons technology as highly relevant and the need to accelerate it into service on board our ships at the earliest opportunity. Clearly a current operational focus is on protecting Freedom of Navigation in the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, where in recent months HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond have each successfully deployed Air Defence capabilities to defend legitimate shipping in the area against drone and missile threats.”

A burst from the high-intensity beam from DragonFire costs no more than £10 to use. It can engage targets including drones, missiles and aircraft at the speed of light - concentrating the beam on a target. The laser has been under development for nearly a decade and underwent tests by government scientists on the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) ranges in the Hebrides at the start of this year. Now, plans have been brought forward five years from 2032 to install DragonFire under new procurement rules which were introduced this week. Capt Ryder added: “Noting the quantity and varied sophistication of air and missile threats seen in the Southern Red Sea, we see a very relevant and current example of where laser weapons could provide an additional layer of defence to protect shipping, at a potentially much lower cost per shot and without the inherent onboard magazine and silo capacity constraints associated with interceptor missiles.”

The Royal Navy said the current missile systems are still highly relevant. Further investment is planned of the Sea Viper system. DragonFire has been developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), on behalf of the MoD and alongside industry partners MBDA, Leonardo, and QinetiQ. Dstl’s chief executive Paul Hollinshead said: “This is excellent news, and a real step forward in enabling operational advantage at pace for UK Defence. Dstl is all about preparing for the future and the DragonFire technology is a great example of that. Our scientists along with industry partners have worked tirelessly to bring laser technology to where it is today, one which I am proud to say is a UK sovereign capability.”