Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defence minister James Cartlidge confirmed that changes are being made to the Directed Energy Weapons Programme after responding to a written question in parliament. There were previous plans for the Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S) personnel to test the weaponry in 2021. Laser technology has been tried out regularly by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), with tests of the Dragonfire weapons system being carried out earlier this month.

A revolutionary new laser weapon, Dragonfire, could be used on future Royal Navy ships to shoot down drones and other aircraft. Land tests were carried out in the Hebrides. Picture: MoD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK minister of State (Minister for Defence Procurement) James Cartlidge. Picture: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images.

There were plans to test the technology aboard a Type 23 frigate, but this has now changed in favour of land-based operations. John Healey, shadow defence secretary, asked in parliament on January 22: "To ask the Secretary of State for Defence, with reference to the DE&S press release entitled DE&S negotiate contracts to put lasers in hands of British Army and Royal Navy, published on 14 Sept 2021, when his Department plans to undertake the first tests of a directed energy weapon onboard a Type 23 frigate?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, responded: "The Ministry of Defence announced three Directed Energy Weapons Capability Demonstrator contracts in 2021, which were designed to increase knowledge and understanding in the military on how to operate, maintain and integrate Directed Energy Weapons onto complex platforms to inform future capability decisions.

"These were ambitious projects in both time and scope, and the specific T23 demonstrator contract was concluded early in order to focus resource on the wider Directed Energy Weapons Programme, as outlined in the Integrated Review Refresh 2023. Live firing will be conducted from the Land based demonstrators in 2024, which will also inform Navy Programmes." The laser system is aimed to be used against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) by detecting, tracking and engaging the target.

The Dragonfire system is intended to be used on the Royal Navy's upcoming Type 26 and Type 31 warships. It took nearly 10 years to development following investment of around £100m. It can strike targets from very long ranges and can, in theory, strike objects moving at light speed. If an aircraft is hit by the beam, it can cause structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted.