Crew aboard the Portsmouth-based HMS Tamar, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, can be seen parading around the ship to the Fat Les anthem.

The clip was posted on Twitter ahead of the England facing Italy in the first tournament final the English men’s side has faced in 55 years.

One crew member can be seen knocking on the captain’s cabin before leading crew in the song.

Crew on Portsmouth-based HMS Tamar have recorded their own version of Vindaloo. Picture: HMS Tamar

The short clip ends with a message: ‘Come on England!’

Earlier this year Tamar was deployed to the waters around Jersey amid fears the island could be blockaded over a fishing dispute.

She went from being an incomplete ‘lifeless hulk’ at the beginning of 2020 into, by August, a vessel ready to deploy around the globe – in what is thought to be the fastest development of a warship in peacetime.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron