Portsmouth fan John Westwood shows his support outside the ground during the match. Picture: Joe Pepler

Many watching tonight will have wished they could have given words of advice or support to the national side.

At The News we asked well-known figures across the area what they would say to Harry Kane and the squad.

We’ve published all the responses in our print edition this weekend – but had to bring you John Westwood’s thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The infamous Pompey fan said his words to the team would be: ‘Bring it home and make us proud.’

He added: ‘We gave the world football and for it to come home means so much.

‘We’ve never seen it – I was only three when they won the World Cup. I know we’ve always had the talent but the country has always been let down.

‘We’ve got a team that’s got the character, the talent and they’ve got the desire. Let’s hope they can do it for us.

‘It’s so exciting, after what we’ve been through with Covid it puts a smile back on the country’s face – it’s our national sport.

‘It’s just wonderful and hopefully once we break this cycle of losing and going out of tournaments hopefully this could be the beginning of something good.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron