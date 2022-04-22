Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 23, 1982

Dockyard revival forecast
Portsmouth Dockyard is set to play a much larger role in the city’s future than was thought possible even a few days ago.
A week of increasing rumours about a government re-think has ended with ministers on two continents dropping further hints that the run-down will be very much slowed down, if not stopped in its tracks.
MPs are convinced the Defence White Paper, due for publication next Wednesday, but now postponed, is being rewritten in the light of lessons learned from the Falklands crisis.
The MP for Portsmouth North, Peter Griffiths, said today: ‘I think we can take it as read that the government is reassessing its policy regarding the future of the Royal Navy and that can only be to the advantage of Portsmouth.
‘Following the freeze on redundancies, it is obvious that this policy change will be concentrated on Portsmouth.’
The News ‘Keep The Fleet’ campaign gathers strength by the hour with today’s total topping the 55,000 mark.
Commenting on the campaign, the Editor (Mr. H. A. Faircloth) said: ‘The figure of 50,000-plus is a tremendous and heartwarming response to The News campaign, started just two weeks ago.
‘It reflects the loyalty of our readers to their city and indeed to their country, as well as their faith in, and loyalty to, their newspaper.
‘The ‘battle’ is not yet won but with your continued support and that of so many other well-wishers, The News will continue its fight to ‘KEEP THE FLEET’... and the Dockyard. Thank you.’
World cup stays despite Falklands War
The President of the international Football Federation, Joao Havelange, said today he did not believe the Falkland Islands dispute would harm the World Cup finals.
‘I cannot believe in any boycott,’ he said in Brasilia.
There have been suggestions in London that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland should boycott the June finals in Spain.
Mr Havelange said FIFA did not get involved in the political affairs of its members.
He predicted that the 24 competing teams would be in Spain for the opening match on June 13, when Argentina, the defending champions, are due to meet Belgium.
Benn sympathises with Argentina over Falklands
Tony Benn today described the Falkland Islands as an outpost of empire which Britain seized by force from Argentina.
He said he was incensed by Argentinian aggression in invading the Falklands, but went on to express views which will be taken as sympathising with Argentina’s case.
Britain had neglected the Falklands over the years, even failing to build an airstrip, Mr Benn said. He stressed the links between the islanders and Argentina, saying they went to the mainland for health treatment and education.
In other news: Hero Dennis defies gunman, Copnor raid man foiled
A Portsmouth sub-postmaster grappled with a would-be armed robber early today - snatched his sawn-off shotgun, and sent him fleeing empty handed.
Top police officers have praised Dennis Edwards for his bravery in foiling the attacker who escaped by motor-bike.
Mr Edwards was a sub-postmaster at Gosport for two years before moving to the Green Lane Post Office, which he has run for nine years.
Immediately he raised the alarm and a full-scale police manhunt was launched.
Anyone who saw a motor-cyclist near the Copnor Road-Green Lane area early today is asked to contact the police.