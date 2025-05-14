A historic ship which played a prominent role in the Falklands War has been wrapped in pride colours.

Landing Craft F8 has been donned with a rainbow to mark the 25th anniversary of the “gay ban” being lifted in the armed forces. The vessel will return to the water in her new colours today (May 15).

Members of the public can see the ship and jump aboard on excursions this Summer - launching from Boathouse 4 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and being on display on the pontoons until September. Portsmouth Historic Quarter and the LGBTQ+ charity Fighting with Pride teamed up to wrap the landing craft in support of veterans who faced dishonourable discharge, loss of medals, and criminalisation due to the ban.

Falklands War ship Landing Craft F8 has been wrapped in the LGBTQ+ Pride colours. | Contributed

Buster PO Lord Mayhall-Brown is openly gay and joined the Royal Navy in 2008 when he was 17, eight years after the ban was lifted. He believes evident progress has been made following those dark days. “I have been in the Navy for over 16 years now and I can confidently say there has been a massive shift in attitude towards LGBTQ+ service people,” he said.

“I think the shift is down to the training the Navy and LGBTQ+ network delivers, and the fact our teams are so diverse. Marching at Pride and leading the platoon was not only one of the proudest moments of my life but shows how far the armed forces has come and that it’s a safe place for LGBTQ+ people.

“The thought of serving before the ban makes me feel extremely anxious. I don’t think I’d be able to hide such a significant part of who I am and anyone that did must be an incredibly strong person. Anyone who suffered discharge or had to hide themselves deserve as much respect as we can give them. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be doing the job I love today.”

Roly Woods, former Sub Lieutenant in the Royal Navy and Memorial Officer for Fighting with Pride. | Contributed

The aim of wrapping Landing Craft F8 in pride colours is to pay tribute to those who served and suffered consequences for their sexuality. This vessel was built in 1959 and was one of 12 landing craft deployed during the Falklands War, bringing troops ashore from San Carlos Water.

Until January 2000, LGBTQ+ people were banned from serving in the armed forces. Many veterans lived in fear and were investigated, discharged, or criminalised because of their sexuality. Roly Woods, former Sub-Lieutenant and now Memorial officer for Fighting with Pride, served on HMS Leeds Castle during the 1982 conflict.

Falklands War Landing Craft F8 wrapped in Pride colours at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. | Contributed

Serving personnel either had to come out as gay and face repercussions, or hide who they are and continue their careers - with Sub Lt Woods choosing the latter. “At one stage during my Naval career, I was challenged by my Commanding Officer, who heard rumours that I had been seen by officers with a man,” he said.

“I was called up to his office, sat down, and plainly asked – ‘are you gay?’ Right there and then I had to decide, ‘do I throw everything away, or do I lie?’ I really didn’t want to lie to someone I respected so much but in that split second, I chose to lie and tell him I’d just been supporting a friend who was going through a difficult time, which is why I’d been seen with this man, who was actually my partner.

“My Captain accepted it, and I got away with it, but it was an extremely difficult situation to deal with both professionally and personally, and I wrestled with it for many years.”

Buster PO Lord Mayhall-Brown | contributed

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme in December 2024, which enables those impacted by the ban between 1967 and 2000 to apply for recognition payments of up to £50,000. As of April 28, 2025, 1,471 veterans have registered interest in the scheme, whilst 990 have applied for financial recognition and eight with terminal illnesses have received their £50,000 payments.

Sub Lt Woods added: “We estimate that hundreds of LGBTQ+ veterans are yet to come forward for compensation or to have their medals returned. It’s our mission to support all LGBTQ+ veterans in receiving the reparations they deserve, and we urge all those who are yet to come forward, to do so.

“Given the historic sacrifices made by the LGBTQ+ armed forces community in service of their country, it’s important we mark this anniversary in a special way. The unveiling of Landing Craft F8 in her Pride colours is a celebration of real progress for the LGBTQ+ community in the armed forces, and it is an extremely proud moment for both LGBTQ+ veterans and for those serving today.”

Portsmouth Historic Quarter has been looking after Landing Craft F8 since 1994, restoring her in 2018. Chief Executive Officer of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, Hannah Prowse said: “In general, heritage organisations are always comfortable telling stories of the distant past – but those within living memory can be more contentious.

“Younger generations have quite rightly grown up acknowledging the fact that LGBTQ+ individuals are allowed their place in society and in our armed forces as normal. We believe it’s important to highlight how recently-won these freedoms are.

“To those under the age of 40, it seems astonishing that men and women who served with courage and were willing to risk their lives for their country, were punished for their sexual orientation. They deserve our gratitude and respect.

“In wrapping Landing Craft F8 in this manner, we’re celebrating the inclusivity now present in our armed forces, celebrating the men and women who serve and have served our country with honour, and celebrating the bravery of those who fought to overturn the ban.”