Practice trenches in Gosport believed to be perfect examples of those used in the First World War have been given heritage status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Browndown trenches, rediscovered by aerial photographs in 2011, are among the places that have been added to the National Heritage List for England by Historic England. Some 256 locations have been added to the list this year.

The listed places have been granted protection status, meaning any changes that might affect their historical interest in the future will have to be authorised through the planning system. The trenches in Browndown are thought to be some of the best preserved of their type in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial view of the Browndown First World War practice trenches in Gosport, Hampshire. Practice trenches from the First World War, a "bungalow maternity ward" and the tomb of a woman believed to have lived to 119 years old are among the places that have been added to the National Heritage List for England by Historic England. | Historic England/PA Wire

The site was used to train troops before deployment abroad – teaching recruits how to dig, reinforce, repair and adapt the trenches, as well as how to live and fight in them. These trenches were designed to mimic sections of the Western Front, with at least two phases of trench digging with opposing frontlines, and support trenches separated by a “no-man’s-land”.

The Royal Marines Light Infantry and the Hampshire Regiment are believed to have trained there before leaving for the Western Front via Southampton. A range of sites were added to the list spanning the length and breadth of England.

Historic England/PA Wire

A 1970s carved plaque on the side of Mary Ellis' tomb in St Clement's churchyard. | Historic England/PA Wire

These include three “exceptionally rare” 17th century tombs in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, with one of them commemorating a woman named Mary Ellis, who is believed to have lived to 119 years old. Erected in 1609, Mary Ellis’ tomb is known locally as the “Cutlass Stone” because it was used for sharpening blades.

The second tomb, built in 1688 in the churchyard of St Clement’s Church, is of Mary Haddock. Her son, Admiral Richard Haddock, inspired the character of Captain Haddock in Herge’s Adventures of Tintin comic book series. Mary Haddock’s tomb lies next to that of her father, William Goodlad, a 17th century whaler who achieved national significance developing British maritime routes, including charting the first whaling expedition to Norway. His elaborate tomb dates from 1639 and has carved panels and scrolls with inscriptions on either side celebrating his life and achievements.

An aerial view of Broadmead Baptist Church, in Union Street, Bristol. | Historic England/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other newly protected heritage sites include a former 1928 maternity ward at Princess Royal Community Hospital in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, an electricity junction box built in the town in 1895 - only three years after consumer electricity arrived there - and Broadmead Baptist Church due to its “Brutalist” architecture.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “From rare 17th century chest tombs to a post-war church above the shops to a revolutionary former maternity ward benefiting new mothers, these remarkable places granted protection in 2024 show the diversity of England’s heritage. This festive season, we invite you to explore the historic places on your doorstep, add your stories and photos to the Missing Pieces Project and help us to celebrate what makes these places so special.”

Heritage minister Sir Chris Bryant added: “Historic England’s annual listing roundup is a celebration of 12 months of hard work to protect and preserve some truly unique buildings and places that have helped shape our cultural history. Like all ‘best of’ year lists worth reading, I implore you to pore over these 17 wonderful places and go and experience some of them for yourself in the new year.”