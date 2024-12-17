Royal Navy: MoD addresses if HMS Prince of Wales or HMS Queen Elizabeth will be scrapped without spending hike
David Williams, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), addressed the speculation during a Defence Select Committee meeting today (December 17). The Daily Express reports prime minister Keir Starmer will have to choose between scrapping Britain’s aircraft carriers or cutting 20,000 troops from the armed forces if defence spending is not increased.
Sources told the national publication that Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who is leading the government’s Strategic Defence Review, issued a warning to Mr Starmer during a meeting with him. They add that military chiefs are alarmed by Lord Robertson’s initial findings. Former defence secretary Grant Shapps, Conservative politician who lost his seat at the 2024 General Election, described the Strategic Defence Review as a “smokescreen” for delaying a vital commitment to defence spending.
“Labour's failure to act leaves the UK exposed to growing threats and undermines our sovereignty,” he added. “Even Lord Robertson has had to warn Starmer about the catastrophic consequences of inaction. Britain cannot afford to gamble with our own security. When we fail to defend our sovereignty, we invite our enemies to exploit our weakness.”
Mr Starmer and defence secretary John Healey have both previous said a clear path will be set out to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP following the review’s completion. A £2.9bn boost to military coffers was announced in the October budget, but Professor Malcolm Chalmers, Deputy Director General of the Royal United Services Institute, previously said the MoD still can’t perform all of what it’s being asked to do, with “hard choices” needing to be made. Sources also told the Express that Lord Robertson’s meeting was scheduled after Mr Healey rejected the initial findings of the SDR.
Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, raised the question with David Williams, the MoD Permanent Secretary. Mr Williams said he would be “surprised” if the strategic defence review recommended cutting troop numbers. He declined to comment on the press reports stating such decisions on the carriers and troops would be made. He added: “It’s a piece of press reporting. I would be surprised, given the importance that the current Government has attached to recruitment and retention of armed forces personnel, if we were likely to get recommendations to reduce the number of armed forces personnel.” The Royal Navy have always denied that the carriers would be scrapped or sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.