A Ministry of Defence official was questioned about the future of the Royal Navy aircraft carriers - with rumours swirling that one or both of the vessels will be scrapped without a defence spending hike.

David Williams, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), addressed the speculation during a Defence Select Committee meeting today (December 17). The Daily Express reports prime minister Keir Starmer will have to choose between scrapping Britain’s aircraft carriers or cutting 20,000 troops from the armed forces if defence spending is not increased.

David Williams, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, addressed claims in the Daily Express that the Strategic Defence Review would encourage the government to scrap either HMS Prince of Wales or HMS Queen Elizabeth, or cut 20,000 troops. He spoke to the defence select committee today (December 17). | Parliament TV

Labour politician Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, raised the concerns during the defence select committee meeting (December 17). | Parliament TV

Sources told the national publication that Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who is leading the government’s Strategic Defence Review, issued a warning to Mr Starmer during a meeting with him. They add that military chiefs are alarmed by Lord Robertson’s initial findings. Former defence secretary Grant Shapps, Conservative politician who lost his seat at the 2024 General Election, described the Strategic Defence Review as a “smokescreen” for delaying a vital commitment to defence spending.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales pictured together in Portsmouth | Sarah Standing (060224-6496)

“Labour's failure to act leaves the UK exposed to growing threats and undermines our sovereignty,” he added. “Even Lord Robertson has had to warn Starmer about the catastrophic consequences of inaction. Britain cannot afford to gamble with our own security. When we fail to defend our sovereignty, we invite our enemies to exploit our weakness.”

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, raised the question with David Williams, the MoD Permanent Secretary. Mr Williams said he would be “surprised” if the strategic defence review recommended cutting troop numbers. He declined to comment on the press reports stating such decisions on the carriers and troops would be made. He added: “It’s a piece of press reporting. I would be surprised, given the importance that the current Government has attached to recruitment and retention of armed forces personnel, if we were likely to get recommendations to reduce the number of armed forces personnel.” The Royal Navy have always denied that the carriers would be scrapped or sold.