Planning permission is being sought to convert the building in Kingston Crescent, most recently used as a care home, into a 64-bed HMO (house of multiple occupation) after it fell vacant.

The former Bluewater Care Home could be converted into new housing | Contributed

Originally known as Odd Fellows Hall, it became one of Portsmouth’s most popular venues for live music, dancing through the 1960’s and 70’s before being repurposed as the ‘Hornpipe Arts Centre’ in the 80’s and 90’s with cinema. Following its demise, it was converted in the Regal Palace nightclub in the mid 1990’s but then sat empty for more than a decade before being converted into the Bluewater Care Home in 2014 which then closed in 2023.

If planning permission for the change is granted, the applicant proposed to retain many of the quirky elements inside the building including a 1930s train carriage used as a seating and dining area, American style diner, a fish tank, reading and sensory area and an aquarium.

The train carriage inside the former Bluewater Care Home | Contributed

The Ghandi Restaurant, positioned in the ground floor of the building, will not be affected by the plans and the ground floor space next to it will also not be included within these proposals - with separate plans expected for that part of the building.

Supporting information for the plans said: “This is not the sort of accommodation thought of when using the term ‘HMO’, rather this will be a shared living environment, or a self-contained community, for working professionals with the need to be located in the city.

“Although no plans have been finalised in advance, it is anticipated that occupiers will be sourced from a specialist provider, with a variety of people from similar backgrounds, with similar needs, living together in harmony, whilst still able to maintain their independence.

“The NHS have expressed an interest to occupy the entire building with members of the ‘blue light’ community, noting the spacious accommodation and facilities, plus the sustainable location and transport links.”

The application outlines what other facilities would be available to residents. It said: “To the rear of the recreational area, in what once housed the laundry for the care home, will be a yoga and exercise suite, offering an enclosed area for occupiers to work on their fitness. Behind this will be overflow storage for bicycles.

A salon inside the former Bluewater Care Home building | Contributed

“Other communal spaces on the ground floor include: A fully functional hair and beauty salon, with original sourced items, for the use of future occupiers if they wish; a kitchenette for coffee and tea making; and WC’s, including disabled.”

It added: “The structure has served many generations in Portsmouth, in a range of guises, and opting to repurpose again will ensure the building continues to be a landmark site, in a very sustainable location.”

To view or comment on the proposals visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/00880/FUL.