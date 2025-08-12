“Significant repairs” that need to be made on the site of a dormant fort are expected to be extremely costly.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is continuing to try and sell Fort Blockhouse in Gosport, with hopes of a credible buyer emerging. Grand plans were unveiled in 2023 to transform the land into a mixed-use development of waterfront businesses and houses, but progress is moving at a snails pace.

The News understands that some interested parties have put forward proposals, but these were not deemed financially credible by the MoD. Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Peter Chegwyn, said slow progress is commonplace when dealing with historic defence assets, believing that renovations to the Haslar sea wall need to be completed for the site to be put to use.

Fort Blockhouse is thought to be the UK's oldest fortification. Picture: Brian Bracher Compass Aerial | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

The Liberal Democrat representative for Forton ward told The News: “The sea wall at the Blockhouse end is in a particularly poor state of repair. I haven’t got an exact figure, but it is going to cost someone a very substantial sum to repair before anything can happen on the existing site. It is at a bit of an impasse. We’d like to see a clear approach and a development group for the site, but it is about finding someone who can develop it who has deep pockets and is mindful of the heritage aspect.

“It’s a very valuable site. As a waterfront development, it is potentially a very attractive and lucrative site with stunning views over Portsmouth. The sooner it gets sorted, the better.”

Years of stagnation

Fort Blockhouse 1 is believed to be the UK’s oldest fortification, being built over five centuries ago in 1431. It was used until the mid-1960s. Currently, the site houses the 33 military field hospital under the 2nd Medical Brigade and a branch of the National Coastwatch Institution, with the Royal Navy submarine museum nearby.

It was originally listed for disposal in 2016. As previously reported by The News in 2022, the Haslar sea wall is suffering badly from erosion which could lead to rapid silting. The sea wall itself stretches along the south coast of the Gosport peninsula, covering the former HMP Haslar and the southern flank of Fort Blockhouse - making up the western side of the entrance to Portsmouth harbour.

Gosport Borough Council leader Peter Chegwyn. | Sarah Standing (060522-3512)

This factor is a major challenge, alongside gaining planning permission to develop parts of a scheduled monument, with other features of the site being Grade II listed. Cllr Chegwyn said: “It’s disappointing that it hasn’t moved ahead faster, but it’s a matter of the MoD and potential developers to decide what they can do with it. There is the problem of the sea wall, which is in need of significant repairs, and someone is going to have to pay for it.

“The MoD will be considering developers and looking at the cost of the sea wall, so nothing is really moving. It would be nice if anyone who wishes to develop it would determine their plans, but I think the cost of the sea wall would be fundamental. Developers will have to consider if they’ll make enough money developing the site. The council would determine planning, but the sea wall repairs are thankfully not our responsibility. We certainly haven’t got the money that is needed, but the work could be significant.

“It’s an important heritage site, so we would wish to preserve those and there is always a cost to that. For any developer, they’ll have to weigh up the costs of the heritage on the land, and protect it with the sea wall on the other. These things always take time, far longer than I would like them to, but it’s not unique in that respect.

“Sea defences are always hugely expensive by the nature of the works, and they are much more politically sensitive. We’ve had flooding in Alverstoke, the area needs to be protected, and someone has to pay for it. The environment agency can only help to a certain degree, as the government are not flush with money at the moment. There is huge potential for lovely waterfront flats, but they’ve got to meet those costs at Blockhouse right down the Haslar peninsula.”

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, believes the government needs to prioritise making use of dormant military sites such as Fort Blockhouse. | Sarah Standing

A light at the end of the tunnel

Cllr Chegwyn added that some former military buildings would have long since disappeared if the MoD had not stepped in. Some historic landmarks, such as Fort Gilkicker and the former Royal Navy Rum Store, are being renovated after being left to decay for years. “Where developers have taken these on, the costs are massive and it’s almost a labour of love for them,” the council leader said.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, said ballooning costs means the government should find a solution as soon as possible. She gave Warner Bros representatives a tour of the site in June. ”The high cost of maintaining the sea wall at Blockhouse of over £1m a year is precisely the reason that this amazing heritage asset cannot continue to sit empty”, she added.

“Fort Blockhouse could generate revenue for Gosport and whoever decides to take the site. It's great that there has been commercial interest, but ultimately the power rests with Defence Ministers who need to treat this as a priority if the site is going to bring benefits to the area. There needs to be some creative thinking from government.”

The MoD has been approached for comment. A previous statement said: “Fort Blockhouse 1 remains surplus to military requirements and we continue to work with stakeholders over the sale of the site."