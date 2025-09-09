Concerns have been raised about the future of Fort Blockhouse as the government considers using military sites to house asylum seekers.

The UK’s oldest sea fortification - dating back to 1431 - continues to remain dormant despite being up for sale since 2016. Hopes are for the fortification to be transformed into a mixed-use development of businesses and houses, but the process has been rife with delays.

A tour of high-ranking officials at the entertainment giant Warner Bros was almost blocked, according to Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage. The News understands that interested parties have approached the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about purchasing the site, but nothing concrete was brought forward.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage is concerned that Fort Blockhouse could be used to house asylum seekers, with the government considering the use of military sites instead of hotels. Labour MP Luke Pollard said a cross department effort was needed to stop the small boats crisis. | Parliament

The Conservative MP is also considered about military sites being used to house asylum seekers. In a bid to reduce the reliance on hotels to accommodate people whose asylum applications are being considered, the government is determining whether bases with existing housing blocks could be considered as a temporary solution.

Minister of state for the MoD, Luke Pollard, Labour, previously said that a military planning team has been deployed to look at temporary solutions. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour MP and chair of the defence select committee, said in parliament yesterday that we was concerned about the military’s involvement and said it was a strain on already pressured forces.

Mr Pollard said the Home Office would remain as the lead of the project, but stopping the small boats crisis needs a “cross government response”. “As every government department can contribute something to this effort, it’s right the MoD does so,” he added.

Fort Blockhouse is thought to be the UK's oldest fortification. Picture: Brian Bracher Compass Aerial | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

Ms Dinenage asked Mr Pollard in the House of Commons if he would meet her to discuss the future of Fort Blockhouse. “First Reform and then the government have suggested that sites like Blockhouse will be used for asylum accommodation. Gosport deserves so much better.”

The Labour MP said: “I’m happy meeting her to discuss the opportunities we can use the defence estate for, contributing to growth in every part of the country including her own.” This response did not go down well with the Gosport MP.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “The Minister did not reassure me with his answer. The government is not denying that sites like Blockhouse could be used for asylum accommodation. This would be a terrible outcome for such a unique and special asset with such large potential. Hopefully the minister can clarify his answer and share my vision towards a more positive future for the Blockhouse site when we meet.”