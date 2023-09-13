News you can trust since 1877
Free Firepower at the Fort event being held at Fort Nelson

The Big Guns are being fired at Fort Nelson for a free Firepower at the Fort event next month.
By Simon Carter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read
A free Firepower at the Fort event is being held at Fort Nelson next month. Picture by Matt Scott-JoyntA free Firepower at the Fort event is being held at Fort Nelson next month. Picture by Matt Scott-Joynt
A free Firepower at the Fort event is being held at Fort Nelson next month. Picture by Matt Scott-Joynt

Visitors will be able to experience the power and might of a range of artillery from the World Wars, including anti-tank guns and field artillery.

Uniformed members of the Garrison Artillery Volunteers will fire the artillery for this special event with firings at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday October 7 and the following day.

Gun crews and artillery experts will be on hand to talk about the guns and the firing drills, as well as displays of small arms on site.

There will also be static displays, performances from a singing duet, theatrical displays by re-enactors and a museum trail and face painting for younger visitors.

Fort Nelson Events Manager Elizabeth Puddick said: “We are absolutely delighted to have gun firing back at the Fort for this one-off special weekend.

“Royal Armouries is home to the national collection of artillery and to be able to fire some of our exhibits and show them in action will really bring history to life.

“The event is free – bring all the family for a really remarkable weekend.”

Fort Nelson was built in the 1860s to protect against a potential invasion by the French, which never materialised.

Although never used for its original purpose the Fort played a significant role in both World Wars – as barracks for troops waiting to be deployed to the front line in the First, and as an anti-aircraft ammunition supply depot during the Second.

The Firepower at the Fort event is free, but tickets need to be booked in advance as numbers are limited. Book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/firepower-at-the-fort-tickets

Car parking is £3, pay on arrival.