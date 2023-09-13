A free Firepower at the Fort event is being held at Fort Nelson next month. Picture by Matt Scott-Joynt

Visitors will be able to experience the power and might of a range of artillery from the World Wars, including anti-tank guns and field artillery.

Uniformed members of the Garrison Artillery Volunteers will fire the artillery for this special event with firings at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday October 7 and the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gun crews and artillery experts will be on hand to talk about the guns and the firing drills, as well as displays of small arms on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be static displays, performances from a singing duet, theatrical displays by re-enactors and a museum trail and face painting for younger visitors.

Fort Nelson Events Manager Elizabeth Puddick said: “We are absolutely delighted to have gun firing back at the Fort for this one-off special weekend.

“Royal Armouries is home to the national collection of artillery and to be able to fire some of our exhibits and show them in action will really bring history to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event is free – bring all the family for a really remarkable weekend.”

Fort Nelson was built in the 1860s to protect against a potential invasion by the French, which never materialised.

Although never used for its original purpose the Fort played a significant role in both World Wars – as barracks for troops waiting to be deployed to the front line in the First, and as an anti-aircraft ammunition supply depot during the Second.

The Firepower at the Fort event is free, but tickets need to be booked in advance as numbers are limited. Book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/firepower-at-the-fort-tickets