The Flame of the French Nation is being brought to Portsmouth this evening as as part of the anniversary commemorations of the Normandy Landings.

The Freedom Flame, also known as the Flamme de la Liberte, has been burning since 1923 on the tomb of an unknown soldier in Paris. She has left the Arc de Triomphe and is on her way to the USA via Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and pay homage to Great Britain and the United States.

The flame is being transported on the Brittany Ferries vessel Galicia and is being accompanied by a Royal Navy escort, a convoy of military vehicles and 44 young French people. Once the ship arrives at Portsmouth International Port, visitors will be given a guard of honour by 20 Royal Navy personnel, alongside a performance from the Royal Marin Band drummers.

The "Eternal Flame" at the Douaumont boneyard (Ossuaire de Douaumont) on November 10, 2015, in Douaumont, eastern France, on the eve of the Armistice Day. The flame is being brought to Portsmouth as part of a journey to the USA for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images.

When can I see the flame?

Galicia is due to sail past The Round Tower at roughly 7pm this evening. Portsmouth International Port reported on X: “Don't miss this tonight! The sun is shining, so why not get yourself down to the seafront for a sundowner and watch a unique flotilla of ships pass through the harbour from 7pm.”