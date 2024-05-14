D-Day 80: French Freedom Flame marking First World War soldier's death coming to Portsmouth - how to see it
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Freedom Flame, also known as the Flamme de la Liberte, has been burning since 1923 on the tomb of an unknown soldier in Paris. She has left the Arc de Triomphe and is on her way to the USA via Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and pay homage to Great Britain and the United States.
The flame is being transported on the Brittany Ferries vessel Galicia and is being accompanied by a Royal Navy escort, a convoy of military vehicles and 44 young French people. Once the ship arrives at Portsmouth International Port, visitors will be given a guard of honour by 20 Royal Navy personnel, alongside a performance from the Royal Marin Band drummers.
When can I see the flame?
Galicia is due to sail past The Round Tower at roughly 7pm this evening. Portsmouth International Port reported on X: “Don't miss this tonight! The sun is shining, so why not get yourself down to the seafront for a sundowner and watch a unique flotilla of ships pass through the harbour from 7pm.”
The ceremony at the port itself will carry on until 9.30pm. The Flamme de la Liberte is situated in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which holds an unidentified member of the French forces killed during the First World War.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.